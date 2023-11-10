British woman falls from 4th floor of Cretan hospital

A 42-year-old British woman is in a critical but stable condition after falling from the fourth floor of a Cretan hospital.

She is being treated in the intensive care unit of Hania Hospital for brain injuries and fractures.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the woman went to the hospital’s emergency department upon her arrival in Crete, stating that she felt unwell.

She underwent a series of tests and was subsequently admitted, for preventive reasons, to the neurological clinic.

A nurse raised the alarm when she entered the woman’s room and found that she was absent.