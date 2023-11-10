NEWS

Lung cancer rates higher among poor and homeless

Lung cancer rates higher among poor and homeless
[File photo]

The Hellenic Lung Cancer Society has launched an awareness campaign aptly titled “Mind the Gap,” referring to the gap in information and access to health services and in prevention.

“It seems that in order for someone to have a good chance of surviving lung cancer, their postal code is more important than their genetic code. And this is shocking,” said Konstantinos Syrigos, the chairman of the board of directors of the Hellenic Lung Cancer Society.

About 9,000 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed in Greece every year. Deaths range from 6,000 to 7,000. Syrigos noted that because of its causes, it is more common among the poor, those who burn biomass for warmth, the homeless and the mentally ill. The disease is 50-80% more common in people with lower income and education levels. Nicotine dependence in people with behavioral and psychiatric disorders is two to three times higher than in the general population.

Health

