The owner of the dogs who fatally injured a 5-year-old boy in 2016 in Kozani, western Macedonia was convicted of manslaughter on Tuesday.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the owner of the rottweilers was sentenced to four years in prison without suspension or 10 euro bail per day.

The Three Member Court of Appeal of Kozani did not consider any mitigating circumstances for the man and acquitted his wife.