NEWS

16-year-old in critical condition after drug use

16-year-old in critical condition after drug use
FIle photo.

A 16-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she was hospitalized last week at the General Hospital of Athens Korgialeneio – Benakeio Hellenic Red Cross from drug use. On Tuesday morning, six people relating to the incident were arrested for drug trafficking.

According to information from Kathimerini, an ambulance was called on the morning of November 6 from an apartment in the Athenian neighborhood of Vironas. The 16-year-old, along with her friend and the perpetrators were at the apartment since the evening of November 5. 

The minor was exposed to and used heroin and cannabis. The next morning, after the perpetrators left the house, the 16-year-old was transferred to the hospital without a pulse. She remains in a critical condition.

Heroin and cannabis were found in warehouses in the southern suburb of Glyfada, as well as in houses in Kessariani and Dafni, which led to the arrest of the six perpetrators. 

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Officer accused of killing teen after car chase to testify 
NEWS

Officer accused of killing teen after car chase to testify 

Greek YouTuber in pretrial detention after abusing persons with disability
NEWS

Greek YouTuber in pretrial detention after abusing persons with disability

Roma protest in Thessaloniki after death of 17-year-old in police chase
NEWS

Roma protest in Thessaloniki after death of 17-year-old in police chase

Police officer faces criminal charges over murder of 17-year-old Roma
NEWS

Police officer faces criminal charges over murder of 17-year-old Roma

Officers at stadiums to get allowance
NEWS

Officers at stadiums to get allowance

Young Roma gets killed at police chase
NEWS

Young Roma gets killed at police chase