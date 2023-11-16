16-year-old in critical condition after drug use

A 16-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she was hospitalized last week at the General Hospital of Athens Korgialeneio – Benakeio Hellenic Red Cross from drug use. On Tuesday morning, six people relating to the incident were arrested for drug trafficking.

According to information from Kathimerini, an ambulance was called on the morning of November 6 from an apartment in the Athenian neighborhood of Vironas. The 16-year-old, along with her friend and the perpetrators were at the apartment since the evening of November 5.

The minor was exposed to and used heroin and cannabis. The next morning, after the perpetrators left the house, the 16-year-old was transferred to the hospital without a pulse. She remains in a critical condition.

Heroin and cannabis were found in warehouses in the southern suburb of Glyfada, as well as in houses in Kessariani and Dafni, which led to the arrest of the six perpetrators.