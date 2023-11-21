NEWS

Six minors arrested for attacking and stealing from students

Six minors were arrested for attacking and stealing from junior high schoolers on Monday evening in the Athenian municipality of Elefsina. 

The defendants, aged 14, 15, 16 and 17, immobilized and threatened junior high school students from Piraeus, who were in Elefsina for a school excursion, stealing their money, a bag and a jacket. 

The students reported the incident to the police and identified the attackers in photographs.  

The defendants will testify before a prosecutor. 

