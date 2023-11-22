NEWS

Cup tie could be postponed

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) is reportedly planning to ask for a postponement of the Greek Cup soccer derby match between crosstown rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos scheduled for December 6 as it will coincide with events marking the anniversary of the murder of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos by a police officer in 2008 and the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Athens on December 7. 

The request is expected because the Grigoropoulos anniversary and the Erdogan visit require high-security measures and a strong law enforcement presence, making it impossible for the police to allocate personnel for the Cup derby. 

Soccer Police

