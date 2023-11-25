Three arrested in Diavata settlement raid

Τhree people were arrested in a police operation on Friday at the Roma settlement of Agia Sofia in the area of Diavata, in Thessaloniki.

According to the General Police Directorate of Thessaloniki, two foreign nationals, aged 39 and 34, and a 42-year-old Greek were arrested for receiving and disposing of the proceeds of crime and violation of the law on weapons.

Police seized two sets of brass knuckles, two cartridges, as well as cellphones, watches and electronic devices, the legal possession of which is under investigation.