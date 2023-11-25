NEWS

Three arrested in Diavata settlement raid

Three arrested in Diavata settlement raid
[InTime News]

Τhree people were arrested in a police operation on Friday at the Roma settlement of Agia Sofia in the area of Diavata, in Thessaloniki.

According to the General Police Directorate of Thessaloniki, two foreign nationals, aged 39 and 34, and a 42-year-old Greek were arrested for receiving and disposing of the proceeds of crime and violation of the law on weapons.

Police seized two sets of brass knuckles, two cartridges, as well as cellphones, watches and electronic devices, the legal possession of which is under investigation.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two arrested in Thessaloniki over illegal botox
NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki over illegal botox

Man convicted for 2017 parcel bomb sent to former PM
NEWS

Man convicted for 2017 parcel bomb sent to former PM

Two arrested in Zakynthos for killing dog
NEWS

Two arrested in Zakynthos for killing dog

Suspect of multiple attacks on women is arrested
NEWS

Suspect of multiple attacks on women is arrested

Damages awarded over parasailing teen deaths
NEWS

Damages awarded over parasailing teen deaths

Woman accused of trying to kidnap teen boy
NEWS

Woman accused of trying to kidnap teen boy