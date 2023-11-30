NEWS

Minister tells road operators highways will close in extreme weather

Minister tells road operators highways will close in extreme weather

Vassilis Kikilias, minister of climate crisis and civil protection, informed road operators on Wednesday that the government will close highways if necessary due to extreme weather conditions.

“In order to avoid the situations and issues that we encountered in previous years, we will move forward with preventive movement bans, if and when necessary, in extreme weather events,” he said at meeting on strategies to handle significant snowfall.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t will close motorways during bad weather if necessary, says minister
NEWS

Gov’t will close motorways during bad weather if necessary, says minister

Level 4 storm warning issued for western Greece
NEWS

Level 4 storm warning issued for western Greece

Sub-zero temperatures recorded in 160 weather stations
NEWS

Sub-zero temperatures recorded in 160 weather stations

Storms to weaken on Sunday, reports EMY
NEWS

Storms to weaken on Sunday, reports EMY

Strong winds keeping ferries docked at port
NEWS

Strong winds keeping ferries docked at port

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules
NEWS

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules