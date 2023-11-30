Vassilis Vassilikos, writer of political novel Z, dead at 89

Vassilis Vassilikos, a multi award-winning Greek writer best known for his 1967 political novel Z, has died, aged 89.

Vassilikos was born in Kavala on November 18, 1934. He graduated from Karyotaki High School in Kavala, and Anatolia American College. He then studied Law at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and television directing at the Yale University Drama School in New Haven, Connecticut.

From 1967 to 1994 – the first 7 years in exile to escape Greece’s military dictatorship – he lived and worked in Italy, France, the US (New York), with a three-year break (1981-1984), during which he assumed the duties of deputy director general of ERT during the socialist administration of Andreas Papandreou.

He worked as an assistant director in foreign productions, documentary director, screenwriter, script editor, draftsman at Arte (1990-1993), journalist and writer.

Highly prolific and widely translated, Vassilikos has published more than 100 books, including novels, plays and poetry. His best-known work is the political novel Z (1967), which has been translated into 32 languages and was the basis of the award-winning film Z directed by Costa-Gavras (with music by Mikis Theodorakis). The book is an account of the events surrounding the assassination of the democratic Greek politician Grigoris Lambrakis in 1963.

He collaborated with Greek director Nikos Koundouros in the script of the film Mikres Afrodites. He was ambassador of Greece to UNESCO (1996-2004). He is the most translated Greek writer after Greek heavyweights Nikos Kazantzakis, and poets Yiannis Ritsos, and Constantinos Cavafis.

In the 2014 Greek local elections, he ran as a PASOK candidate for counsellor in the city of Athens, and in the 2019 Greek legislative election, he was elected MP with leftist SYRIZA.

Vassilikos was married to soprano Vaso Papantoniou and has a daughter.