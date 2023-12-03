NEWS

EMY: Mild temperatures with storms and wind until Monday

[InTime News]

Local storms with strong wind and mild temperatures are forecast from late afternoon on Sunday until the evening hours of Monday.

The eastern and southern parts of the country expect local heavy rains and storms, hail and strong gusty winds.

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) reported that these meteorological conditions favor the transport of dust from the African continent.

In Attica, sparse clouds will thicken in the evening causing local rains with temperatures ranging from 13 to 21 degrees Celsius. 

Weather

