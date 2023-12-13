Salary boosts for hospital directors in public administration overhaul

A new Ministerial Decision outlines significant increases in the salaries and allowances of hospital directors and deputy directors under the upcoming Public Administration system, announced the Health and Interior Ministries on Wednesday.

Presently, their gross monthly earnings range from 2,647.84 to 3,524.69 euros, depending on the number of hospital beds. With the new Decision co-signed by the Ministers of Interior and Health, the monthly earnings for new directors and deputy directors in Health Regions will be set at 5,121 and 4,608.90 euros, respectively.

The law also introduces productivity bonuses, not exceeding 20% of the annual base salary, aiming to incentivize performance in the new Public Administration era.

Two announcements for leadership positions in hospitals and Health Regions are expected soon.