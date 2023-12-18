Video calling on myAADElive available as of Dec 21

Live video calls with a representative will be available at myAADElive, the online portal of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) as of December 21, it was announced on Monday.

The first trial video call was carried out successfully on Monday by a Greek expatriate woman in the city of New York, in the presence of AADE Head Giorgos Pitsilis and Greek Consul General in NY Ntinos Konstantinou.

Incorporated into the gov.gr public services platform, live video calling launches the process of issuing a tax identification number (AFM) as well as a unique username and password.

The service is also available in English.

[AMNA]