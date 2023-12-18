NEWS

Video calling on myAADElive available as of Dec 21

Video calling on myAADElive available as of Dec 21
[Shutterstock]

Live video calls with a representative will be available at myAADElive, the online portal of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) as of December 21, it was announced on Monday.

The first trial video call was carried out successfully on Monday by a Greek expatriate woman in the city of New York, in the presence of AADE Head Giorgos Pitsilis and Greek Consul General in NY Ntinos Konstantinou.

Incorporated into the gov.gr public services platform, live video calling launches the process of issuing a tax identification number (AFM) as well as a unique username and password.

The service is also available in English.

[AMNA]

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Economist ranks Greek economy in top place
ECONOMY

Economist ranks Greek economy in top place

MPs OK 2024 budget
ECONOMY

MPs OK 2024 budget

Parliament to vote on 2024 state budget
NEWS

Parliament to vote on 2024 state budget

Greece to sign MoU with Korea
ECONOMY

Greece to sign MoU with Korea

Salary boosts for hospital directors in public administration overhaul
NEWS

Salary boosts for hospital directors in public administration overhaul

OPAP reports 7.8% increase in revenue in Jan-Sept
ECONOMY

OPAP reports 7.8% increase in revenue in Jan-Sept