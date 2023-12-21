NEWS

Nonprofit, non-state universities seen in bill

[Intime News]

Hailing a true historic reform in higher education, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented a bill titled “Free University” on Wednesday that will allow for the establishment of nonprofit, non-state institutions of higher education.

“We are strengthening the public university even more and at the same time shaping the framework so that nonprofit, non-state institutions of higher education can finally operate in Greece as well,” Mitsotakis said.

These non-state institutions must have at least 30 academics with a doctorate, three faculties and a guarantee of up to 2 million euros. The aim is to open in the academic year 2025-2026, but 2027 is the preferred scenario.

Regarding the constitutional protection of the project, the government stated that “a modern and up-to-date reading of Article 16 of the Constitution, in the light of EU law, allows the operation of branches of foreign universities with the guarantee and supervision of the state.” The correctness of the proposed approach, it said, results from the opinions of reputable professors of constitutional law.

The bill institutionalizes the possibility for foreign universities to establish branches in Greece, either through new investments or through the current private colleges, if they meet the conditions set by the state. The National Authority for Higher Education will be responsible for checking the conditions for the establishment and licensing of foreign branches.

The National Authority for Higher Education will be responsible for checking the conditions for the establishment and licensing of foreign branches. 

 

