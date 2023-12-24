NEWS

Man driving a stolen car arrested in police pursuit

[Intime News]

A 33-year-old man from Armenia was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after a police pursuit. 

According to the police, around 4 a.m. officers in the northwestern Athenian area of Fyli attempted to stop a vehicle for a search. The driver, riding in a stolen car, accelerated to escape. 

A chase ensued, and the driver of the stolen vehicle stopped at Armenia Square in the Renti area. 

There, the 33-year-old abandoned the vehicle, sought refuge in a second-floor apartment in a residential complex, and resisted surrender. 

Special police forces arrived and ultimately apprehended him.

