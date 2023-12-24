Snowstorms in Hungary and Czechia strand Greek travelers

Greeks traveling to central Europe were stranded on Sunday in grim conditions due to severe snowstorms.

At least 100 Greek travelers were stranded at Budapest Airport on Sunday due to severe weather conditions.

Lacking official updates from the airline or airport, stranded passengers face hunger and closed amenities. The traveler expressed frustration, stating, “We’ve been fasting since last night, all shops are closed, and the airline hasn’t provided us with even a piece of bread,” reported one passenger to Skai TV.

In another weather-related incident on Sunday, one hundred Thessaloniki residents remained stranded on a Prague-Vienna bus for eight hours amid a severe snowstorm.

Originally landing in Prague, travelers boarded two agency buses bound for Vienna, but extreme weather paralyzed Czech national roads. The Greeks, including elderly and vulnerable individuals, endured the ordeal without food or water, approximately 200 kilometers from Vienna.

Despite embassy contact, the response conveyed their hands were tied in a foreign country. After 17 hours of hardship, passengers eventually reached their destination in Vienna.