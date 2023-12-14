Wintry weather on the way

In a boon for skiers but a bane for sailors, a cold front that is currently making its way to the Adriatic is expected to hit Greece on Friday, bringing snow to the north and gale-force winds at sea, and making balmy temperatures plummet.

In separate bulletins published on Thursday, the weather services EMY and Meteo warned about an overall drop in temperatures being as high as 10-15 degrees Celsius in parts, adding that a spike in precipitation will mean strong showers in southern and low-lying areas and snow on many of Greece’s mountains and at middle altitudes in the north.

They said that western and central Greece will be the first areas affected early on Friday afternoon, with the wintry weather then spreading east to hit the rest of the mainland, including Athens, as well as the Peloponnese and the central and northern Aegean.

The stormy weather will start easing in the west on Saturday morning, but is expected to be quite intense up and down the eastern mainland’s sea border and across the Aegean throughout the day.

Snow is expected as of Friday afternoon in the mountains of central and northern Greece, with lower-lying parts likely to get a dusting as well, as the evening wears on. Further east, Thrace and the mountains of the northeastern Aegean islands will also see snow on Friday and Saturday.

Motorists across northern and central Greece are advised to exercise caution as the combination of wet weather and cold temperatures will make roads icy.

Anyone planning to sail is also advised to check with the local port authorities and weather services before venturing out, while ferryboat passengers should also check ahead for cancellations.