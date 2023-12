Below-zero temperatures were recorded in the village of Elatochori, in the Katerini municipality on Sunday. [snowreport.gr]

On Sunday morning, Seli, a northern village in the Veria municipality, hit a bone-chilling minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the National Observatory of Athens on meteo.gr.

Elsewhere in the country, snow and sub-zero temps were the norm.

Monday promises a slight warm-up, with island temperatures reaching 19 degrees Celsius.