NEWS

Teen treated after taking anxiety drug

Teen treated after taking anxiety drug
[Intime News]

A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Athens on Thursday after ingesting unknown quantities of an anxiety drug at a house in the district of Peristeri.

The teen was with a friend when, under unclear circumstances, she escaped her aunt’s attention and swallowed several pills from a box containing Xanax. The girl was rushed to Attikon Hospital but her health is not at risk. 

The 63-year-old aunt was briefly arrested and charged with neglecting the supervision of a minor.

Xanax is a controlled substance used to treat anxiety and depression, among other uses.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Teen arrested over chase resulting in officer’s death
NEWS

Teen arrested over chase resulting in officer’s death

Second arrest in relation to deadly car chase
NEWS

Second arrest in relation to deadly car chase

Police officer killed in collision during high-speed chase
NEWS

Police officer killed in collision during high-speed chase

Passengers stranded in snowstorm after bus breaks down
NEWS

Passengers stranded in snowstorm after bus breaks down

Policeman charged with manslaughter after running over woman
NEWS

Policeman charged with manslaughter after running over woman

Three killed in separate road accidents
NEWS

Three killed in separate road accidents