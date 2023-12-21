Teen treated after taking anxiety drug

A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Athens on Thursday after ingesting unknown quantities of an anxiety drug at a house in the district of Peristeri.

The teen was with a friend when, under unclear circumstances, she escaped her aunt’s attention and swallowed several pills from a box containing Xanax. The girl was rushed to Attikon Hospital but her health is not at risk.

The 63-year-old aunt was briefly arrested and charged with neglecting the supervision of a minor.

Xanax is a controlled substance used to treat anxiety and depression, among other uses.