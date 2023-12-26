Warm spell to last until Friday

Temperatures will reach up to 21 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the unseasonal warm spell forecast to run until Friday, the Meteo weather service has said.

Conditions will be generally clear, with localized rain expected mainly in some island areas, particularly in the Ionian islands, western and northeastern parts of the mainland, the eastern Aegean, Cycladic, Dodecanese islands as well as Crete.

Visibility in the morning and evening hours will be locally limited and mainly in the western and northern continental areas fog will form in places.

Temperatures will reach 17 to 19C in the western, central and northern parts of the mainland and 19 to 21C in the rest of the country.