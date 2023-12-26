NEWS

Warm spell to last until Friday

Warm spell to last until Friday
A Christmas Day sunbather in Attica. [InTime News]

Temperatures will reach up to 21 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the unseasonal warm spell forecast to run until Friday, the Meteo weather service has said.

Conditions will be generally clear, with localized rain expected mainly in some island areas, particularly in the Ionian islands, western and northeastern parts of the mainland, the eastern Aegean, Cycladic, Dodecanese islands as well as Crete.

Visibility in the morning and evening hours will be locally limited and mainly in the western and northern continental areas fog will form in places.

Temperatures will reach 17 to 19C in the western, central and northern parts of the mainland and 19 to 21C in the rest of the country.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Snowstorms in Hungary and Czechia strand Greek travelers
NEWS

Snowstorms in Hungary and Czechia strand Greek travelers

About 14% of country under snow
NEWS

About 14% of country under snow

Below-zero temperatures recorded across Greece
NEWS

Below-zero temperatures recorded across Greece

Wintry weather on the way
NEWS

Wintry weather on the way

Kikilias chairs meeting on preparing for possible heavy snowfall in Attica
NEWS

Kikilias chairs meeting on preparing for possible heavy snowfall in Attica

Rain, storms forecast
NEWS

Rain, storms forecast