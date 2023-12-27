16-year-old dead with multiple stab wounds in Nea Smyrni

Police are conducting an investigation following the death of a 16-year-old boy who suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, neck, and arms from a sharp object at an apartment in the Nea Smyrni district of Athens.

Law enforcement responded to a distress call just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, prompted by the cries heard by neighbors. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was swiftly transported to Laiko Hospital in Athens, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

According to a report from the public broadcaster ERT, individuals present inside the residence at the time of the incident included the mother, the 18-year-old brother of the victim, the grandmother, and a young woman allegedly in a relationship with the older brother of the victim.

All of them were taken into custody by the police. After providing their statements, they were released a few hours later, except for the 18-year-old brother of the victim, who is currently detained at the Nea Smyrni Police Department for further clarification.

The circumstances surrounding the tragic death remain unclear.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Wednesday.