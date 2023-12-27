18-year-old arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old brother in Nea Smyrni

Police have apprehended an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old, reportedly his brother, in the southern suburb of Nea Smyrni late Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was discovered severely wounded inside his apartment after neighbors alerted the police due to hearing cries. The victim, who had sustained injuries to the neck, chest, and arms from a sharp object – believed to be scissors – was transported to the Laiko Hospital in the capital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The grandmother of the two, present at the time of the incident, informed the police that the two brothers engaged in a dispute over a minor incident, allegedly involving a shirt. During the altercation, the 18-year-old allegedly attacked his brother with a pair of scissors.

The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are pending the results of a post-mortem examination.