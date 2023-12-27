NEWS

18-year-old arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old brother in Nea Smyrni

18-year-old arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old brother in Nea Smyrni
File photo.

Police have apprehended an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old, reportedly his brother, in the southern suburb of Nea Smyrni late Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was discovered severely wounded inside his apartment after neighbors alerted the police due to hearing cries. The victim, who had sustained injuries to the neck, chest, and arms from a sharp object – believed to be scissors – was transported to the Laiko Hospital in the capital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The grandmother of the two, present at the time of the incident, informed the police that the two brothers engaged in a dispute over a minor incident, allegedly involving a shirt. During the altercation, the 18-year-old allegedly attacked his brother with a pair of scissors.

The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
16-year-old dead with multiple stab wounds in Nea Smyrni
NEWS

16-year-old dead with multiple stab wounds in Nea Smyrni

Night club hid three million euros in revenue
NEWS

Night club hid three million euros in revenue

Man driving a stolen car arrested in police pursuit
NEWS

Man driving a stolen car arrested in police pursuit

Man arrested for revenge porn
NEWS

Man arrested for revenge porn

Police detain suspect after gunfire at Roma camp in Megara
NEWS

Police detain suspect after gunfire at Roma camp in Megara

Two remanded over car chase resulting in officer’s death
NEWS

Two remanded over car chase resulting in officer’s death