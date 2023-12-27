NEWS

Greek policeman succumbs to injuries from flare attack

A Greek policeman has succumbed to injuries caused by a flare shot during an attack on riot police outside a volleyball stadium in Rentis, near Piraeus, on December 7. 

The 31-year-old officer had been hospitalized at Nikaia General Hospital, where he was sedated, intubated, and supported with mechanical ventilation. Due to the severity of his injuries, he underwent leg amputation earlier this month. 

An 18-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted manslaughter in connection with the incident. 

Citizen Protection Minister Yannis Oikonomou expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased officer. 

“The apprehension of all those involved in his murder, at every level, is the least we can do to honor his memory and a necessary response to the Greek society’s demand for justice,” he said in a statement.

The Greek government recently unveiled measures aimed at addressing sports-related violence.

