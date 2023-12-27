Companies urged to outline snow clearing services amidst winter weather concerns

The Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministries sent letters to all companies with heavy machinery on Wednesday, urging them to outline the services they can provide during severe snowfall.

This follows a comprehensive meeting on December 22, focusing on planning and coordination for potential extreme weather events, especially in the Athens metropolitan area.

Within three working days, companies are required to provide details, including the total number of available machines for immediate snow clearance, their base, parking/maintenance area, and comprehensive information about operators.