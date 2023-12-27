18-Year-Old charged with manslaughter in fatal sibling feud

An 18-year-old was charged with intentional manslaughter and weapon use on Wednesday after confessing to killing his younger brother with scissors at their home in Nea Smyrni, southern Athens.

The suspect allegedly inflicted a fatal wound to his brother’s chest with scissors following a dispute over the victim borrowing a shirt without permission. The case has been assigned to a regular investigator, and the accused will face a hearing.

The crime unfolded just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday when the Rapid Action Center received a call reporting loud noise from a Nea Smyrni apartment. Police and an ambulance arrived, discovering the 16-year-old seriously injured by scissors. He was rushed to Laiko Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement detained individuals inside the home, including the mother, the perpetrator, the grandmother, and a girl reportedly in a relationship with the suspect. All were released a few hours later.

Sources suggest frequent conflicts between the siblings, with previous incidents of violence, including a knife confrontation last summer.