Police officer killed in Thessaloniki bar stabbing

[Thess Today]

An officer with the Hellenic Police (ELAS) was killed in the early hours of Thursday in an altercation at a bar in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the unnamed police officer, aged 32, died after being stabbed with a knife for reprimanding another customer over his rowdy behavior. 

That customer is thought to be a 44-year-old Norwegian national who has been taken into custody for questioning.

According to reports, the 44-year-old had been arguing with a friend of the police officer when the latter stepped in to stop the fight from escalating. The suspect allegedly responded by pulling out a knife and stabbing him at least twice, in the stomach and back, injuring him fatally.

The incident happened between 4 and 5 a.m. at a bar located right beside the police station on downtown Katsimidi Street.

