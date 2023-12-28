NEWS

US ambassador Tsunis visits head of Greek orthodox church

US ambassador Tsunis visits head of Greek orthodox church

US Ambassador to Athens, George Tsunis, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday with a visit to the head of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop II Ieronymos of Athens, accompanied by his mother, Eleni Tsunis. The Archbishop warmly greeted Tsunis and extended heartfelt birthday wishes.

The guests, along with the Archbishop, visited the Gerontology Center “Agios Porphyrios” in Dilesi Boeotia, central Greece, dedicated to elderly care. The Ambassador and Archbishop explored the center, gaining insights into its facilities.

The visit concluded with a meal hosted by Archbishop Ieronymos in honor of Ambassador Tsunis and his mother at the nearby residence.

Notably, Tsunis had spent the Christmas break in his hometown, the village of Platanos in Aetolia-Acarnania, central Greece.

US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey pushes for Washington to greenlight jet deal
NEWS

Turkey pushes for Washington to greenlight jet deal

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier makes port call in Souda Bay
NEWS

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier makes port call in Souda Bay

France accepts US extradition request of Greek-born Russian spy
NEWS

France accepts US extradition request of Greek-born Russian spy

Greek FM defends artwork removal
CULTURE

Greek FM defends artwork removal

HALC bemoans F-35 delays
DIASPORA

HALC bemoans F-35 delays

Erdogan says signals from US, Canada may help Turkey move on Sweden NATO bid
NEWS

Erdogan says signals from US, Canada may help Turkey move on Sweden NATO bid