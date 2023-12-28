US ambassador Tsunis visits head of Greek orthodox church

US Ambassador to Athens, George Tsunis, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday with a visit to the head of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop II Ieronymos of Athens, accompanied by his mother, Eleni Tsunis. The Archbishop warmly greeted Tsunis and extended heartfelt birthday wishes.

The guests, along with the Archbishop, visited the Gerontology Center “Agios Porphyrios” in Dilesi Boeotia, central Greece, dedicated to elderly care. The Ambassador and Archbishop explored the center, gaining insights into its facilities.

The visit concluded with a meal hosted by Archbishop Ieronymos in honor of Ambassador Tsunis and his mother at the nearby residence.

Notably, Tsunis had spent the Christmas break in his hometown, the village of Platanos in Aetolia-Acarnania, central Greece.