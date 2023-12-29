NEWS

Inquiry ordered into hospital dancing video

Health Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis has ordered a sworn administrative inquiry into the contents of a video that circulated on social media that allegedly shows celebrations with music in a corridor of the Red Cross general hospital in Athens.

The inquiry will be headed by the director of the Ippokrateio hospital.

In the video, a group of four people can be seen dancing to live music performed by a two-member band while a patient on a stretcher is being led through the area by porters.

The contents of the video provoked outrage on social media and also garnered criticism from opposition MPs.

The party, which is said to have taken place on December 20, was allegedly organized by the hospital’s director.

