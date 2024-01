The police’s anti-drugs squad arrested on Wednesday a 22-year-old man at the port town of Rafina, eastern Attica, for carrying 600 grams of cannabis in a backpack.

The drugs were hidden in a homemade package. The man, a foreign national, also lacked legal residence documents.

Police said it is searching for a second suspect believed to be working with the 22-year-old.

The investigation is been carried out by Rafina’s Port Authority.