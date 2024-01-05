Boy, 14, stabbed in fight with other minor

A 14-year-old boy suffered minor injuries when he was stabbed in the buttocks and thigh by another minor in a fight on Ilion Square in western Athens in the early hours of Friday morning.

After the fight, which broke out shortly after 1 a.m., the boy, accompanied by his father, sought first aid at a hospital and then reported the incident to police.

A case file has been opened against the perpetrator for dangerous bodily harm and violation of the law on weapons.