Weekend storms coming

The weather will steadily deteriorate from late Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening, according to an emergency advisory issued by the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

Heavy showers and thunderstorms, as well as strong gusts, will be the primary elements of the weather shift.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to sweep into the Ionian islands, the western mainland and the western Peloponnese beginning late Saturday afternoon and spreading east overnight.

Southerly winds of 7 to 8 Beaufort will blow from midday in the Ionian Sea and in the afternoon in the Aegean Sea, increasing to 9 Beaufort in parts during the night.