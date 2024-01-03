Warmest December in 15 years in half the country

Last December was unusually warm in Greece, while in almost half of the country it was the hottest in 15 years. This was the case in Thessaly, Macedonia and Thrace, Crete and the Aegean islands, while overall, at the national level, the heat was at “extremely high levels” compared with the 2010-2019 average, Meteo.gr reported.

The same trend was recorded in October and November, showing a persistent sequence. In total, in 2023, positive deviations of maximum temperatures were recorded in nine of the 12 months of the year in northern Greece, eight months in Thessaly and Crete, and seven months in the rest of the country.

According to the network of 52 Meteo.gr weather stations operated by the National Observatory of Athens, average maximum daily temperatures in December showed significant upward deviations, with Thessaly reaching 3.3 degrees Celsius higher.