Tensions erupt in Athens student rally

Tensions broke out between police and university students protesting in main Syntagma square in Athens on Thursday.

Protesters were demonstrating against government plans to legislate the establishment of private universities in the country.

A group of students clashed with police, which replied with the use of teargas.

No injuries were reported during the clashes and traffic in the center of Athens has since been restored.

Clashes were also reported in the northern city of Thessaloniki between students and police forces outside Aristotle University.







