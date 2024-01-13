NEWS

Iconic Zakynthos beach shipwreck ‘disappearing’

Iconic Zakynthos beach shipwreck ‘disappearing’
[Shutterstock]

Local authorities on the Ionian island of Zakynthos want to take over the management and maintenance of the iconic shipwreck on Navagio Beach, which has suffered extensive damage and is at risk of vanishing altogether.

Local reports say the wreck has been badly battered by waves and bad weather, especially during winter, while sand has largely covered the hull.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Zakynthos Mayor Giorgos Stasinopoulos said “it’s time for the municipality to manage this particular spot.” He noted that protecting the wreck is hampered by the need for coordination between several agencies. “The ship is disappearing; it’s the last chance to save what’s left,” he stressed.

The MV Panagiotis ran aground in October 1980 on the world-famous beach, sometimes referred to as “Smugglers Cove.” ‘Navagio’ means shipwreck in Greek. The beach was originally known as Agios Georgios.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Record number of German tourists to visit Greece this summer, TUI official says
NEWS

Record number of German tourists to visit Greece this summer, TUI official says

Crackdown on abuse of beaches
NEWS

Crackdown on abuse of beaches

The legal battle that could transform Airbnb
NEWS

The legal battle that could transform Airbnb

Passenger traffic in Athens airport set record in 2023
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic in Athens airport set record in 2023

Ticket price hikes on Greece-Italy ferry in line with EU emission regulations
ECONOMY

Ticket price hikes on Greece-Italy ferry in line with EU emission regulations

Airports continue to break passenger records
NEWS

Airports continue to break passenger records