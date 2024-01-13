Iconic Zakynthos beach shipwreck ‘disappearing’

Local authorities on the Ionian island of Zakynthos want to take over the management and maintenance of the iconic shipwreck on Navagio Beach, which has suffered extensive damage and is at risk of vanishing altogether.

Local reports say the wreck has been badly battered by waves and bad weather, especially during winter, while sand has largely covered the hull.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Zakynthos Mayor Giorgos Stasinopoulos said “it’s time for the municipality to manage this particular spot.” He noted that protecting the wreck is hampered by the need for coordination between several agencies. “The ship is disappearing; it’s the last chance to save what’s left,” he stressed.

The MV Panagiotis ran aground in October 1980 on the world-famous beach, sometimes referred to as “Smugglers Cove.” ‘Navagio’ means shipwreck in Greek. The beach was originally known as Agios Georgios.