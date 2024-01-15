Patra student intubated with meningococcal disease

A young man is currently intubated at the Intensive Care Unit of the General University Hospital of Patra in western Greece after contracting meningococcal disease, public broadcaster ERT reported on Monday.

According to the report, the man, a first-year student at the University of Patra, was discovered in critical condition at his residence.

Speaking to ERT, Eleni Albani, the vice rector for student affairs, said that authorities have taken all necessary health measures, including comprehensive contact tracing.

No more information is currently available.

Meningococcal diseases are rare bacterial infections that typically affect the brain, spinal cord and bloodstream, and can be deadly in a matter of hours.