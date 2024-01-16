Digital platform to reduce surgery waiting times

As part of the effort to reduce patients’ waiting time for operations in Greece, the National Health Service (ESY) will on February 1 introduce a digital filing system for hospitals’ scheduled surgeries and their order of priority.

The new system foresees that all registrations are transferred to lists of surgeries that are currently maintained separately by each hospital, while each new registration will be made directly on the relevant platform.

This will allow for the monitoring at a central level of the real picture regarding the waiting lists for planned operations at the country’s public hospitals.

According to a joint decision signed by the ministries of Health, Digital Governance and Finance, the Unified List of Surgeries will be compiled through an electronic platform on the online social insurance platform IDIKA and interoperate with the hospitals’ information systems.