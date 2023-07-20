Researchers develop 10 AI biobanks

A significant advancement has taken place at the Ionian University, where cutting-edge AI tools are being used to process biomedical data, aiming to drive research in tackling serious diseases.

Led by Professor Panagiotis Vlamos, who heads the Informatics Department and is director of the Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology Laboratory, the team has successfully created 10 state-of-the-art AI biobanks.

These are poised to make substantial contributions in various areas, including deepening our understanding of diseases, discovering new and intricate biomarkers, applying precision medicine to benefit patients, and revolutionizing therapy approaches.

The biobanks cover five primary disease categories: neurological, neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders, and infectious and oncological diseases. They encompass a wide array of high-volume digital data, encompassing medical imaging data, molecular biology data, and clinical data.

In total, these biobanks have accumulated a substantial amount of data, including over 5 million data points related to gene expressions, more than 50,000 imaging data sets, and findings from over 300 independent studies.