SYRIZA MPs to meet for 3rd day Sunday

[INTIME]

The main opposition SYRIZA party’s parliamentary group meeting on the island of Spetses will be extended by one day Sunday, as some MPs did not get to make their thematic presentations.

The leftist party’s meeting, at SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis’ holiday home, has focused on parliamentary action ahead of the June 9 elections for the European Parliament and the party’s preparations for its February congress.

In their statements to media, SYRIZA MPs have stressed unity following the turmoil that led 11 MPs to split, joning a new formation, New Left. Three MEPs also defected. The main oppositions parliamentary group now numbers 36 in the 300-member Parliament, just four more than socialist PASOK. The ruling conservative New Democracy has 158 MPs.

Three MPs did not make the trip to the island, including, notably, former longtime leader Alexis Tsipras.

Politics

