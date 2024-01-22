Postal voting bill amendment seeks inclusion of Greeks abroad in national elections

Interior Minister Niki Kerameus introduced an amendment to the postal voting bill in parliament on Monday proposing the adoption of postal voting for Greeks living abroad in both European and national elections.

The announcement was made during the parliamentary debate on the legislation related to postal voting in European elections and referenda.

The provision requires a majority of at least 200 votes.

“The Parliament has the historical and moral responsibility to approve, with the utmost consensus, a legislative proposal that removes any real or practical impediment to the exercise of the voting rights of Greek citizens, regardless of their place of residence or location,” stressed Kerameus during the amendment’s announcement.

The bill on postal voting is scheduled for a parliamentary vote later this week.