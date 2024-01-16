Unknown assailants storm campus amid protests against private university scheme

A group of hooded assailants stormed into the administration building of the National Technical University of Athens’ Zografou campus on Tuesday morning, frightening staff as they hurled abuse and smashed windows and furniture, and prompting the academic authorities to call for police reinforcements.

The assailants scuffled briefly with a squad of riot officers dispatched to the campus before running off.

This was the second such incident in as many days at the suburban campus, and it is being attributed to a government bill paving the way for private universities to operate in Greece.

Student unions across the country are holding meetings this week to discuss their response to the scheme, which opponents say contravenes provisions in the Greek Constitution protecting free education, while also undermining the public tertiary education system.

It is not unlikely that the unions will launch a campaign of protest rallies in all major Greek cities as well as sit-in demonstrations at campuses.