Covid, flu numbers start to ease, but deaths still high

Covid-related deaths and hospital admissions eased in the past week after a dramatic spike over the holidays, but the number of fatalities was still high at 73.

In its weekly bulletin, covering the January 15-21 period, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday reported that the number of Covid-related hospital admissions dropped 45% to 842 from a four-week average of 1,539, while the number of patients who needed to be intubated eased slightly to 29 from a four-week average of 32.

At 73, the number of fatalities is also an improvement from the four-week average of 101, though still above the 51 deaths recorded in roughly the same period of October.

The flu also took a toll, claiming eight lives and sending 19 people to intensive care in the weekly period, EODY reported. 

