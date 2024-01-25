Greece lags in EU for internet speed
Greece lags in the EU in terms of internet speed, despite the significant investments that have been made in recent years, according to Eurostat data for 2023.
The country comes last (with only 2.9%) In terms of the ranking of countries with the highest percentage of enterprises with “fast” connections, according to Eurostat data for 2023.
Compared to 2019 levels (91%), 2023 saw an increase of 2.9 percentage points in fixed broadband connections for businesses in the EU, data show. The most notable increases were in Greece (15.8%), Romania (15.6%) and Bulgaria (8.7%).