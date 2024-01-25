Greece lags in EU for internet speed

NEWS

Fiber optics. Companies involved in plans for the development of fiber optic cables in the Eastern Mediterranean, linking Greece with the Arab peninsula, are concerned over developments in the Middle East. The planning is not changing and the studies are proceeding, but there are fears about delays to the implementation of projects. [SHUTTERSTOCK]

Greece lags in the EU in terms of internet speed, despite the significant investments that have been made in recent years, according to Eurostat data for 2023.

The country comes last (with only 2.9%) In terms of the ranking of countries with the highest percentage of enterprises with “fast” connections, according to Eurostat data for 2023.

Compared to 2019 levels (91%), 2023 saw an increase of 2.9 percentage points in fixed broadband connections for businesses in the EU, data show. The most notable increases were in Greece (15.8%), Romania (15.6%) and Bulgaria (8.7%).

Technology

