NEWS

Western Attica police raid results in firearms confiscation

Western Attica police raid results in firearms confiscation

A police raid conducted in western Attica on Sunday resulted in the confiscation of a hunting shotgun, a snub-nosed revolver, as well as multiple of shotgun shells.

In addition to the firearms, a magazine with 33 shells, 159 additional shells, as well as 435 shell casings and some shotgun shell packages were confiscated.

No ammunition for the revolver was found by police.

A motorcycle which had been reported as stolen was also recovered at the premises.

Conducted as part of an effort to fight gun-related crime, the raid was executed by a number of different law enforcement and policing agencies.

Crime Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Riot police clear Aristotle University
NEWS

Riot police clear Aristotle University

Crete-Attica interconnector sabotaged, ADMIE says
NEWS

Crete-Attica interconnector sabotaged, ADMIE says

Police investigate video leak showing arrest of alleged pedophile
NEWS

Police investigate video leak showing arrest of alleged pedophile

80-year old arrested for art forgery, fraud
NEWS

80-year old arrested for art forgery, fraud

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist
NEWS

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’
NEWS

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’