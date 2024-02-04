Western Attica police raid results in firearms confiscation

A police raid conducted in western Attica on Sunday resulted in the confiscation of a hunting shotgun, a snub-nosed revolver, as well as multiple of shotgun shells.

In addition to the firearms, a magazine with 33 shells, 159 additional shells, as well as 435 shell casings and some shotgun shell packages were confiscated.

No ammunition for the revolver was found by police.

A motorcycle which had been reported as stolen was also recovered at the premises.

Conducted as part of an effort to fight gun-related crime, the raid was executed by a number of different law enforcement and policing agencies.