Public sector union call for nationwide strike on Feb. 28

Greece’s largest public sector union ADEDY has called for a 24-hour nationwide strike on February 28 requesting, among others, pay rises and staff hirings in healthcare and education.

ADEDY said it wants “an end to the policies which undermine the lives of employees, cuts wages and [workers’] rights, privatizes services which degrades their operation by understaffing and underfunding.”

“We demand a life with rights, work with real increases of 10%, and not the mockery of 1.50 euro a day, and real measures to deal with inflation,” it added.

The umbrella union also called for an increase of wages and benefits, the permanent staffing of critical public institutions.

The confederation of unions said that their call to strike goes out to all public sector employees.