Celebrating the Greek language

[Shutterstock]

More than 100 events took place in more than 70 diplomatic and consular missions of Greece abroad, to mark International Greek Language Day on February 9, when Greeks and non-Greeks alike around the world celebrate the vital role it has played in global culture.

Events included lectures, student competitions, recitations of Greek poetry, awarding of Greek language certificates, film screenings, theatrical and musical performances, presentations of Greek literary works, conferences and photography exhibitions.

In Athens, meanwhile, the parliamentary speaker, Konstantinos Tasoulas, made special reference to the special day in his address to a House plenary session, noting that “the Greek language is our most valuable heritage.”

Language Education

