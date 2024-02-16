Family with underground hideout arrested for breaching weapon laws

Members of a Corinthian family that lived in an underground hovel with a 30-meter-long tunnel were found to have stashed weapons in the structure, police said on Friday.

Police had arrested four of the family members, one of whom is a minor, following a scuffle with officers who were investigating a case of arson, where a 67-year-old man claimed that the 45-year-old father of the family in question had torched his vehicle.

The family members resisted arrest and attempted to flee through the tunnel.

One officer was injured after being hit with a wooden bat.

It was only the following day that special police forces took the offenders into custody.

In the hovel, where the family lived under horrendous conditions, police found a stash of weapons that included three air rifles, 102 hunting rifle cartridges, seven makeshift bows, 20 arrows, two axes, two makeshift rifles, 19 shotgun shells as well as one military-grade rifle with two magazines.