Thousands of island plots in waiting

Almost 17,700 undeveloped properties outside zoning areas have been sold in the last five years in the islands of the South Aegean and Ionian Sea alone, and of these, more than a third are in the Cyclades chain.

These figures clearly illustrate the impact on the environment that the relative liberalization of construction outside zoning areas initiated by the Environment Ministry could have on the islands, if it is finally implemented.

The ministry presented the relevant draft law to Cabinet last month.

According to the regulation – at least in the form presented, as the final text has not yet been put out for public consultation – the ministry is promoting construction on two categories of land.

These are plots “created” between 1985 to 2003. The term “created” refers to when the land was last subdivided. The other category includes those plots sold in the last five years – if they were “created” before 1985.

In the latter category, the ministry allows construction without the need for the road with which the property abuts to be “recognized” (this has been the general rule since 2003).

All this is for a ‘transitional’ period, pending the ratification of the local and specific urban plans that are currently being drawn up.

The ministry claims that the regulation will limit the possibilities of construction outside authorized zoning areas.

Environment Minister Theodoros Skylakakis said as much in an interview with Kathimerini on January 26, apparently comparing it to the period when urban planning authorities were issuing permits irregularly (without a facade on a recognized street).