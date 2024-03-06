NEWS

EODY team to visit University of Patra following third meningitis case

A team from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) is scheduled to visit the University of Patra in western Greece on Thursday following the report of a third serious case of meningitis involving a student this year, which was reported on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old patient is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of Patra University Hospital.

The EODY team is expected to offer practical guidance on preventing, detecting, and responding to outbreaks.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Giannis Karvelis, a regional health official, said that the protocol outlining specific measures and instructions has already been put into action.

Meningitis is a dangerous inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, typically caused by an infection. Symptoms include headache, fever, stiff neck, and sensitivity to light. Prompt medical treatment is necessary to prevent serious complications.

