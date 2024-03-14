NEWS

Thousands protest prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case

Thousands protest prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case
[InTime News]

Thousands rallied in downtown Athens on Thursday evening over judicial developments in the Kolonos child sexual abuse and pimping case.

The prosecutor argued on Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to convict 55-year-old businessman Ilias Michos of raping the young girl, forcing her into prostitution and profiting from pimping.

The prosecutor’s recommendations for the chief suspect stirred tension in Parliament on Thursday, as protest rallies were planned in the city center.

On Wednesday, protesters clashed with the police in a march protesting the prosecutor’s recommendation in the Kolonos district.

Justice Child Protest

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Twelve people charged in Crete for sexually abusing minor
NEWS

Twelve people charged in Crete for sexually abusing minor

Owner of dogs that killed 5-year-old found guilty
NEWS

Owner of dogs that killed 5-year-old found guilty

Suspended sentence for mother who left infant alone at home
NEWS

Suspended sentence for mother who left infant alone at home

Court declares teachers strike against PISA exams to be illegal
NEWS

Court declares teachers strike against PISA exams to be illegal

Mother charged in relation to sexual abuse of daughter (6)
NEWS

Mother charged in relation to sexual abuse of daughter (6)

Mother faces prosecution in Kolonos pimping case
NEWS

Mother faces prosecution in Kolonos pimping case