Thousands protest prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case

Thousands rallied in downtown Athens on Thursday evening over judicial developments in the Kolonos child sexual abuse and pimping case.

The prosecutor argued on Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to convict 55-year-old businessman Ilias Michos of raping the young girl, forcing her into prostitution and profiting from pimping.

The prosecutor’s recommendations for the chief suspect stirred tension in Parliament on Thursday, as protest rallies were planned in the city center.

On Wednesday, protesters clashed with the police in a march protesting the prosecutor’s recommendation in the Kolonos district.