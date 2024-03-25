NEWS

Armed Forces’ Independence Day parade concludes in Athens

Armed Forces’ Independence Day parade concludes in Athens
[InTime News]

The annual parade of the Armed Forces for Greece’s March 25th Independence Day concluded on Monday after passing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of Parliament at Syntagma Square, where President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and political and military officials were gathered.

The parade also drew a crowd of thousands of onlookers waving Greek flags and cheering the troops on.

Prior to the military parade, the official raising of the Greek flag took place on the Acropolis at dawn, while a celebratory liturgy took place at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Athens led by Archbishop Ieronymos.

The liturgy was attended by the Greek president and political and military leaders. Sakellaropoulou also laid a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier.

Celebrations including flag decorating, parades, and events also took place in cities, towns and villages throughout Greece. Some of the events include parades by students, girl and boy scouts, and cultural and sports associations, while other municipalities have scheduled the performance of traditional Greek dances, lectures and theater plays. [AMNA]

1821 Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece celebrating Independence Day
NEWS

Greece celebrating Independence Day

Student parade held in Athens to commemorate War of Independence
NEWS

Student parade held in Athens to commemorate War of Independence

Democrats Abroad Greece welcome Biden’s Greek Independence Day proclamation
NEWS

Democrats Abroad Greece welcome Biden’s Greek Independence Day proclamation

1821 remains ‘glorious milestone,’ Sakellaropoulou says
NEWS

1821 remains ‘glorious milestone,’ Sakellaropoulou says

Biden on Greek Independence Day: friendship ‘stronger than ever before’
NEWS

Biden on Greek Independence Day: friendship ‘stronger than ever before’

Syntagma metro station to close during Independence Day parades
NEWS

Syntagma metro station to close during Independence Day parades