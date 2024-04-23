Fire near Souda Naval Base brought under control

A blaze that broke out near a Greek military base on the island of Crete on Tuesday morning was brought under control after several hours, with few spot fires remaining, the Fire Service said.

Fire fighting units continue to operate and will remain in the area to prevent strong winds from rekindling the flames. No injuries, damage to infrastructure or residences has been recorded.

Authorities said 79 firefighters, five units on foot and 22 vehicles were mobilised, assisted by a helicopter, Navy officers from the Naval Station, and volunteers.

Earlier, authorities had ordered all personnel-related facilities of the Naval Station, such as the local settlement, the hospital and the school, to be evacuated as a precaution in a message sent via the emergency number 112.

Children who were transferred to Souda’s main square were picked up by their parents. A total of seven schools were evacuated as a precaution, including kindergartens and primary schools.

Patients from the Naval hospital were returned when it was deemed safe.

The deputy regional governor of Chania Civil Protection, Giorgos Tsapakos, said the fire will delay the second phase of a large-scale seismic protection drill dubbed “Minoas” which would have started this morning in Chania and Rethymno.